Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) versus Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Head to Head Contrast

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digipath and Mastech Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.50 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.87 $12.22 million $1.10 15.18

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digipath and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -36.56% N/A -49.69% Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Digipath shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digipath has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Digipath on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digipath Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. In addition, its labs screen medicinal and recreational cannabis for potentially harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

