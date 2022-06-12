Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Digital World Acquisition stock remained flat at $$48.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $143.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.94.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,565,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.