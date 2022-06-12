Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DIV traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 538,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$344.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$3.39.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

