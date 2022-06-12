Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,865. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About Diversified Royalty (Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.