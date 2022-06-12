Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 538,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,865. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.93.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

