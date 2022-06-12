Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.95.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Docebo has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

