Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

DPZ traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.50. 522,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.87. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $321.15 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.54.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

