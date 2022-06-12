Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 120.5% from the May 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 250,419 shares during the period. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

DMLP stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.754 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

