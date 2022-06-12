Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, a growth of 119.9% from the May 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Draganfly stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 76.63% and a net margin of 254.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Draganfly by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Draganfly (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.