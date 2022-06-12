Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DRM traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.98. 52,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.86. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$25.18 and a 12 month high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 2.065252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

