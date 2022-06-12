Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:DRM traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$25.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 2.065252 EPS for the current year.

DRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

