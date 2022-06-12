Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DRM traded down C$2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.98. 52,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of C$25.18 and a 1 year high of C$50.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 2.065252 EPS for the current year.

DRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

