DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

