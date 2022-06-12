DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in May

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

