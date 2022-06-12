E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 343,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of E-Home Household Service stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EJH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

