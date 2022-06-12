Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETG traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. 349,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.