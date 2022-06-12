ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1.28. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

