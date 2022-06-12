Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a growth of 140.1% from the May 15th total of 132,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 108,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,185. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 38.99% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

