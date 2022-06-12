Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of EMBKW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

