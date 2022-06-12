Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 977,600 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the May 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Enjoy Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,827,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,322,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,012,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Enjoy Technology by 385.8% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,096,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,050,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENJY opened at $0.25 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

