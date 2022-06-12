Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

