Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
TSE EQB traded down C$1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$58.19. 46,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,147. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.80.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 9.7955858 earnings per share for the current year.
About Equitable Group (Get Rating)
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
