Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,122,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 237,203 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 623,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 736,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 165,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 39,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,854. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

