Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ESKEF stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. Esker has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57.
Esker Company Profile (Get Rating)
