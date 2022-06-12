Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESKEF stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. Esker has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57.

Get Esker alerts:

Esker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.