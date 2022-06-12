Essam Hamza Buys 25,000 Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Stock

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Essam Hamza acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,934,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,364,542.50.

Shares of DOC stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The company had a trading volume of 127,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

