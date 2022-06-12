European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Head to Head Analysis

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 3.31% 9.60% 5.30% Spark Networks -31.47% -96.34% -15.94%

This table compares European Wax Center and Spark Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $178.68 million 8.36 -$3.41 million $0.12 196.08 Spark Networks $216.90 million 0.04 -$68.15 million ($6.91) -0.48

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for European Wax Center and Spark Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

European Wax Center presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. Given European Wax Center’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Spark Networks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing. The company also provides pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments, as well as distributes retail products to its franchisees for sale in-centers and sells direct-to-consumer through website. As of December 25, 2021, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 853 locations, including 848 are franchised centers and five corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

