Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. Evergy has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital International Investors grew its position in Evergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

