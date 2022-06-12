Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.43 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

