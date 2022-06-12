Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Up 141.9% in May

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the May 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:FANUF remained flat at $162.01 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321. Fanuc has a 1 year low of 144.88 and a 1 year high of 260.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

