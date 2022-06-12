FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FCIC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.04. FCCC has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
FCCC Company Profile
