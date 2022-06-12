FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FCIC opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.04. FCCC has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

FCCC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

