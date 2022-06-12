Financial Analysis: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 28.71% 11.16% 1.17% CNB Financial 27.16% 15.62% 1.12%

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.30 $43.01 million $2.57 8.36 CNB Financial $213.03 million 1.89 $57.71 million $3.22 7.40

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sierra Bancorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.35%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About CNB Financial (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 8, 2022, the company operated a private banking division; three loan production office; one drive-up office; and 45 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.