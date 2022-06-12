Financial Comparison: First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Advantage and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 71.82%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than CannaSys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 3.01 $16.05 million $0.33 42.45 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 13.25% 7.95% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Advantage beats CannaSys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About CannaSys (Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

