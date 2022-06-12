Financial Comparison: Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 1,108.61 -$2.58 billion N/A N/A

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gogoro and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lucid Group 1 2 5 0 2.50

Gogoro currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.65%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 34.17, indicating a potential upside of 89.60%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Gogoro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group N/A -64.95% -30.17%

Gogoro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

