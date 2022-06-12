Financial Contrast: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 360 DigiTech and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 144.00%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.90%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 360 DigiTech and CompoSecure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 0.95 $901.88 million $5.46 2.99 CompoSecure $267.95 million 0.34 $13.51 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 32.31% 38.66% 17.45% CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60%

Risk and Volatility

360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats CompoSecure on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.