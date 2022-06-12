Financial Contrast: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Rating) and M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.66 million ($5.23) 0.00 M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelsat.

Volatility & Risk

Intelsat has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -36.87% N/A -4.55% M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intelsat and M3-Brigade Acquisition II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M3-Brigade Acquisition II beats Intelsat on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelsat (Get Rating)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

