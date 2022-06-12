Financial Review: DLocal (DLO) versus Its Competitors

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DLocal to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DLocal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 3 7 0 2.70 DLocal Competitors 716 5391 11514 256 2.63

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 67.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.46%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million $77.88 million 94.93 DLocal Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 15.39

DLocal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% DLocal Competitors -16.92% -52.17% -7.45%

Summary

DLocal beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

