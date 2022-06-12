FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FTEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

