First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.1 days.

FCXXF stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $15.14.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCXXF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.