First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.79. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.