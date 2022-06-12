First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 124.0% in May

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 124.0% from the May 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 166.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter.

FSD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 76,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,315. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

