First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in May

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FCEF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEF. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

