First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 423,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.