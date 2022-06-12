First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. 423,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

