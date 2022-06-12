First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the May 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 423,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $17.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

