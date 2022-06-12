First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

