First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 341,897 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,556,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,781,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 108,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 91,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

