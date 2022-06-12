First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.13 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

