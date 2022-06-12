First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.13 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.
