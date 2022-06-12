First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.