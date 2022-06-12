First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 137,252 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $10.75 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

