First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,236,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 587,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,076. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

