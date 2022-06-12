Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 189,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,220. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

