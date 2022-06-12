Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 59.0% from the May 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 189,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,220. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
